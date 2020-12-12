Star Wars: Hayden Christensen Breaks Silence on Darth Vader Return for Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

Yesterday brought the surprise but very welcome news that Hayden Christensen will be returning to that galaxy far, far away. Having played the part of Anakin Skywaker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel films, the actor is set to reprise his role once again for the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi event series that is in development for Disney+. Christensen will star opposite his "Revenge of the Sith" and "Attack of the Clones" Ewan McGregor, and in a new blog post on StarWars.com, the actor has opened up about his return to the series with his very first comments!

“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said. “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them… It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”

Kathleen Kennedy offered the best possible tease for Christensen's return, adding: “This will be the rematch of the century."

Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, will be directing the Obi-Wan limited series. The series is getting ready to head into production, though none of the rest of the cast has been announced just yet. The series is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

A reel from the series was shown at yesterday's Disney Investor Day event, but only for investors with a special link. We do have a description of what was shown which included:

Concept art shows a Jedi, lightsaber blade ignited, defending a trio of Younglings as the newly-anointed Darth Vader marches on the Jedi Temple with a legion of Clone Troopers.

More concept art shows a stingray-like creature floating above slave workers toiling away in the barren, sandy landscape of Tatooine. "We start on Tatooine, and we go on a rollicking adventure," McGregor teased over a glimpse at a watery planet, where armed soldiers fire upon a many-armed sea creature.

An image of the armored Vader seated on a throne as he communicates with a hologram — possibly his master, the reigning Emperor of the Galactic Empire.

Chow confirmed that audiences will "definitely see Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get into it again" as we see the blue blade of a hooded Obi-Wan clash with the fiery red blade of Darth Vader, evoking imagery of their previous encounter in Revenge of the Sith.

