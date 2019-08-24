Star Wars Timeline Confirms Obi-Wan Series Takes Place in Same Period as Solo

Yesterday at the D23 conference, Disney revealed a new timeline of Star Wars TV and films. The timeline divides the Star Wars saga into three eras. It also reveals that the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place at the same time as the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Those three eras are the Age of Republic, the Age of Rebellion, and the Age of Resistance. The Age of Republic spans the prequel trilogy, the Age of Rebellion the original trilogy, and the Age of Resistance the sequel trilogy. Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place following the end of the Age of Republic, during the era leading up to the original trilogy. The film covers years of Han Solo’s life and the events of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series takes place during those same years.

Take a look at the timeline that was shown during the panel for yourself. The photograph was shared by @inthewakeofdawn on Twitter.

The Age of Republic is the era of the prequel trilogy — Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith — telling the fall of the Galactic Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire. The animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars also takes place during this era, spanning the gap between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

The Age of Rebellion is the era of the original Star Wars trilogy — Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi — telling the story of the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Empire. Star Wars Rebels, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story also take place during this era, revealing how the Rebel Alliance came to be.

The Age of Resistance is the era of the sequel trilogy — Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — telling the story of the Resistance and the First Order’s battles after the fall of the Empire. This era also includes the animated series Star Wars: Resistance and the story behind the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park.

The upcoming live-action series Star Wars: The Mandalorian will take place during the Age of Resistance, in the gap between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The upcoming television prequel to Rogue One will be part of the Age of Rebellion.

