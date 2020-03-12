Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Reveals the Rise of Skywalker Scenes He Had the Most Fun Filming

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will soon be available for home viewing and promises special features ranging from Adam Driver (Kylo Ren/Ben Solo) training to some hilarious bloopers. There’s plenty more to look forward to, including some fun behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew. According to Entertainment Weekly, a video from the upcoming home release shows Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) revealing the most fun he had while shooting the “exhilarating” third film in the sequel trilogy. According to the actor, it was all about the desert scenes. However, there was one big catch…

“For me, it was the most fun I’ve had, but it’s a bit challenging because they’d have fans [blowing] as well, so you just have all this sand getting into your eyes,” Isaac explained. “I would go home after some days and just tons of sand would be pouring out of my hair.” The clip, which also features Daisy Ridley (Rey) and John Boyega (Finn), can be watched here.

Recently, Isaac has also been adamant about being done with his portrayal of Poe, having claimed he was “cashing in his chips” on the franchise and moving on.

Lots of fun information has been coming out ahead of the DVD release, including some moments that were cut from the film. Creature and special make-up effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan revealed his team created the “Eye of the Webbish Bog,” a spider-like creature that never made it to the film’s final cut.

“I think it maybe was too lengthy an explanation for something that [director J.J. Abrams] was able to explain in the movie much quicker, eventually,” Scanlan confirmed with Collider. “J.J.’s movies move very quickly don’t they, and it was all part of Kylo Ren’s journey and I think he just felt that there was too much time being spent on something which he explained much quicker. So that’s all it was, really. Run time is always my biggest fear on any movie. So much of what we do, so much of what we shoot — and I’m sure this is the same for every department — you invest so much time and love in it and you hope it’ll make the final cut, but it doesn’t always do that because the movie would be four hours long. Which would be great! (laughs).”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands on Digital HD on March 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 31st.