Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Expects the Mandalorian In Ahsoka Spinoff And More

✖

The Mandalorian has spawned a whole new expansion of the Star Wars universe. Following the show's successful first season, a new stage has been set throughout the Disney+ show's second season for characters to appear in addition spinoff titles. For example, an Ahsoka show was announced during Disney's Investor Day, bringing Rosario Dawson back into the fan-favorite character role. The Mandalorian himself, Pedro Pascal, fully expects his Din Djarin will have some role in these upcoming titles as the universe expansion seems somewhat centered around his series and character.

Pascal is currently gearing up for the release of Wonder Woman 1984, where he portrays the villainous Max Lord. This film, of course, was directed by Patty Jenkins who was announced to be joining the Star Wars family as a director for Rogue Squadron in 2023. Jenkins, however, did not inform Pascal of this news ahead of the event!

"She told me something was coming and she didn't tell me what,' Pascal told Comicbook.com in an interview shown in the video above. "How dare she not tell me?"

As the Star Wars world around his Mandalorian expands, Pascal says his character "has to be" a part of the upcoming titles outside of his own. "Man, fingers crossed. How could you not?" he says. "This is like, this is something that's so much bigger than all of us, and we're all a passenger to it in a great way. And so, I find out, as it is decided and shared."

Should the story call for it, it sounds like Pascal would not hesitate from working with Jenkins again for her Rogue Squadron film. After working on Wonder Woman 1984, he has nothing but praise for the director. "They could have been asked me to play a piece of furniture," Pascal said of the team behind Wonder Woman 1984. "Charles Roven, the producer, I was working with at the time and he's a powerhouse of a man and has taken such good care of me. And then Patty, I'm a fan from the very, very first movie, to what she's done on TV, the first Wonder Woman movie and so, for an actor to get to work with her it doesn't get better, really. I mean it."

Do you want to see Pascal's Mandalorian pop up elsewhere in the Star Wars world? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Pascal's work with Jenkins can be seen in Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters and on HBO Max on December 25.