Star Wars Poll Reveals Fans Think Anakin Is a More Powerful Jedi Than Obi-Wan

Every week Star Wars fans will find a new thing to argue about, and they show no signs of stopping in the near future. Last week the official StarWars.com blog started the argument by positing a simple question: Who is more powerful — Obi-Wan or Anakin? The official poll on the Star Wars website is quite close in terms of percentages but after over 10,000 votes have been cast, the fans have voted for Anakin as being more powerful than his master. The topic spilled over to Twitter too naturally where interested parties on both sides weighed in with compelling arguments. We’ve collected the best reactions and arguments on both sides below!

As far as Anakin is concerned, his natural abilities with the force no doubt make him a contender for the winner of this debate. He was able to compete as a podracer as a youngling, something other humans were mostly incapable of doing, and that was even before he had formal training. That’s not counting any of the force abilities that he gained after going to the dark side and fully embracing his position as Darth Vader like force choking, force pushes, and even stopping blast bolts with his bare hands.

Obi-Wan also has a clear claim for the title, besting Anakin in their dual alone would be succinct for some, not to mention the other major characters he bested like Darth Maul and General Grievous. We also can’t discount his other force abilities though especially his adeptness at using Jedi mind tricks, and his ability to communicate with his deceased master Qui-Gon Jinn.

My heart says Obi-Wan. My brain says Anakin. I went with my brain. https://t.co/zgheg7BWFT — Dan and the Belmonts (@dan_brooks) April 3, 2020

Obi-Wan. Anakin may have had greater raw power, but he lacked the judgement and self-control that enabled Obi-Wan to channel his power better. #StarWars https://t.co/JLOgXfLdUl — Curious Loth-cat (@lothcat) April 4, 2020

I’d say Anakin, but the problem is he doesn’t know how to properly channel that power.



His judgment is clouded with the idea that he is all-powerful, but as we see, he is unable to realize the bad decisions he makes, like going against Obi-wan’s ‘high ground’ caution. — Michael Howe (@mhowe1980) April 4, 2020

I feel like Anakin was tapping into his rage, into the dark side, trying to kill Obi-Wan while Obi-Wan was trying mostly to defend and delay the inevitable. If Obi-Wan had been trying to truly kill Anakin, I feel like he would have. Who did you vote for? https://t.co/KeeJIood5W pic.twitter.com/yOTljLAEVU — Alderaanian Rose (@AlderaanianR) April 3, 2020

My vote: In Episode 3 it’s Anakin. Obi-Wan essentially retreats the entire fight but wins through patience and knowledge. In Episode 4 I’d wager Obi is more powerful by the end there. — Livio Ramondelli (@LivioRamondelli) April 4, 2020

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine.” #ObiWanKenobi Poll: Who is More Powerful — Obi-Wan or Anakin? | https://t.co/VtMovvQV3Q https://t.co/si68MUm5kD — Elaine Tveit (@tveitlight25) April 3, 2020

Obi-Wan, but I think Anakin is like… RIGHT there next to him. But Obi-Wan muscles him out with age, expertise, force abilities (we see Obi-Wan use the force the most in the trilogy), and wisdom. Their fighting skills are definitely tied though. — Jagger McSwagger (@artbyatlas0) April 4, 2020

Straight out power? Anakin. He is the Chosen One. Just sucked for him that Obi-Wan matched up perfectly against him. — Rey Skypatine (@EricOnkenhout) April 3, 2020

Who still had all their limbs at the end — Jennifer Heddle (@jenheddle) April 3, 2020

