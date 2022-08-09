Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop Series Adds Princess Leia

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amidst the Star Wars Day (May the 4th) and Revenge of the Fifth (May 5th) festivities, Funko launched a new Amazon exclusive Pop figure series that celebrates the women of Star Wars. The six Pop figure series started with Padmé Amidala, which was followed by Sabine Wren wielding the Darksaber in the animated series Star Wars Rebels, and Jyn Erso from the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One. Today we finally got the Pop figure that's the cornerstone of the entire series – Princess Leia.

Pre-orders for the Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Princess Leia figure are live here on Amazon now for $13.99 with a release date set for December 9th. The Jyn Erso Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop can be found here on Amazon for $12.99 with a release date for October 28th. The Sabine Wren Funko Pop is up for pre-order here on Amazon with a release date for October 21st. Given that Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will make her live action debut in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahoska, we might see the character with the Darksaber once more.

As for the Padmé Funko Pop, it features the character played by Natalie Portman in her Senate gown from the scene in Revenge of the Sith where Supreme Chancellor Palpatine establishes the first Galactic Empire, and Padmé utters the famous line 'So this is how liberty dies, with thunderous applause.'

The Padmé Amidala Power of the Galaxy Series Funko Pop is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $12.99 with a release date set for September 2nd. As noted, it is the first of what will eventually be a six Pop figure series. A new Star Wars Power of the Galaxy Funko Pop will launch each month through the end of the year, highlighting women throughout the saga.

"Padmé has some of the most iconic outfits in the Star Wars franchise, so it was challenging to choose just one of her many memorable looks," Meg Dunn, designer at Funko, tells StarWars.com. "I've always found her dual roles as Queen Amidala and later senator of Naboo to be really fascinating, and we wanted to find a way to represent both sides of her character – her poise and beauty as a queen, and her strength and courage as a leader." That thought process finally led to an answer, one inspired by what is perhaps Padmé's defining moment.