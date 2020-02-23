Star Wars’ Next Big Story to Be Revealed Monday Night

The next big thing in Star Wars is right around the corner. Lucasfilm has been teasing something codenamed “Project Luminous” for months. What, exactly, that is the codename for will be revealed on Monday, February 24th beginning at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. That’s according Clayton Sandell, a news correspondent for ABC (which shares a corporate parent with Lucasfilm) who covers Star Wars on the side. “Star Wars Project Luminous will finally be revealed Monday evening,” Sandell tweeted today. “What is it exactly? Details will start to emerge around 7 PM Pacific time tomorrow night.” Others who have worked with Star Wars in the past have also teased that the big Project Luminous announcement is imminent.

During the Star Wars publishing panel at New York Comic Con, Lucasfilm teased its upcoming Project Luminous with the message, “The Force is what gives a Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things…. Until…Project Luminous, 2020.” The first part of that message is a direct quote of Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope. The “until” suggests that something will change when “Project Luminous” debuts sometime in 2020.

Star Wars first announced “Project Luminous” at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. “Project Luminous” is said to be one cohesive story told through books and comics, including releases from Disney Lucasfilm Press, Del Rey, Marvel, and IDW Publishing. To that end, Star Wars assembled an all-star team of writers to handle the project: Cavan Scott (Star Wars Adventures), Claudia Gray (Star Wars: Master & Apprentice), Charles Soule ( Star Wars: Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith), Daniel José Older (Star Wars: Last Shot), and Justina Ireland (Star Wars: Lando’s Luck). The writers assembled with Star Wars editorial leadership and the Star Wars Story Group at Skywalker Ranch to hammer out the details of the “Project Luminous” story.

From all the hype around Project Luminous, it sounds like this could be the biggest publishing initiative to launch since Disney took control of the Star Wars franchise. The most immediate point of comparison would be Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, the Legends-era event that was meant to simulate the release of a new Star Wars movie without actually releasing a new Star Wars movie. That event extended beyond publishing to include a video game and a soundtrack. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how Star Wars‘ new Project Luminous compares.