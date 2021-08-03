Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi Pre-Orders Are Live Now

(Photo: StarWars.com)

Have you adopted and subsequently neglected a Tamagotchi pet in the past? Well, the stakes are much higher with the first ever Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi. If you don't treat R2-D2 right, Jawas will come and take him away! Needless to say, it would be hard to live with yourself if you allowed this to happen to the galaxy's most famous and lovable droid.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi virtual pet - the first release of what will undoubtedly be a series of Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi - launched last night here on Amazon and promptly sold out. However, Entertainment Earth still has them up for pre-order right here in your choice of white or blue shells. You can also grab them in a case of six. The release date is set for December, so get those orders for the holidays in now.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi will feature adorable animations and 9 mini-games - including firefighting and Dejarik (a.k.a. holochess). It's your job to train Artoo to master 19 different skills, and keep him charged, clean, and happy. If you fail in this mission, the Jawas will relieve you of your duty. This simply cannot happen.

On a related note, look for a Boba Fett Tamagotchi to drop in the very near future:

No one knows how to make their way through the galaxy quite like this bounty hunter.#StarWars #Tamagotchi pic.twitter.com/bKIjLZNhNk — Entertainment Earth (@EntEarth) July 25, 2021

“Star Wars has proven to be a timeless franchise and one that fans are eager to continue exploring, which makes it an absolute thrill to be able to incorporate it into the Tamagotchi experience,” says Takayoshi Oyama, manager, Business Management Team at Bandai. “The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is an epic collaboration to be a part of and we can’t wait to see how fans of the franchise react to this out-of-this-world device!”

