Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi Is On Sale For Only $10

Have you adopted and subsequently neglected a Tamagotchi pet in the past? Well, the stakes are much higher with the first ever Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi. If you don't treat R2-D2 right, Jawas will come and take him away! Needless to say, it would be hard to live with yourself if you allowed this to happen to the galaxy's most famous and lovable droid, but you can roll the dice and adopt one for only $9.79 (51% off) on Amazon right now. The blue version is $2 more at $11.97.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi virtual pet – the first release of what will be a series of Star Wars-themed Tamagotchi – launched last year and they were a huge hit. The R2-D2 release was followed by a Grogu Tamagotchi edition last month, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon for a standard version ($19.99) and an extra adorable version with a silicone case for $27.99. The release date is set for January 27th.

The R2-D2 Tamagotchi features adorable animations and 9 mini-games – including firefighting and Dejarik (a.k.a. holochess). It's your job to train Artoo to master 19 different skills, and keep him charged, clean, and happy. If you fail in this mission, the Jawas will relieve you of your duty. This simply cannot happen.

"Star Wars has proven to be a timeless franchise and one that fans are eager to continue exploring, which makes it an absolute thrill to be able to incorporate it into the Tamagotchi experience," says Takayoshi Oyama, manager, Business Management Team at Bandai. "The R2-D2 Tamagotchi is an epic collaboration to be a part of and we can't wait to see how fans of the franchise react to this out-of-this-world device!"