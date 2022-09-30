Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi Is Up for Pre-Order

Following the huge success of the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi last year, Bandai Namco has released a Grogu / Baby Yoda edition of the classic virtual pet toy, and pre-orders are now live here on Amazon for a standard version ($19.99). However, the Grogu using the Force version is quite tempting thanks to the fact that it comes with a super adorable silicone case. You can also pre-order that edition right here on Amazon for $27.99 while it lasts. The new addition to your family will arrive on your doorstep January 27th.

With this new Star Wars Tamagotchi, you'll take over Grogu caregiving duties from Din Djarin and Luke Skywalker. According to the description, you'll "take care of Grogu to change into one of 12 different appearances". To keep Grogu healthy and happy, you'll feed him Squid Chowder and Macaron cookies. Be warned though – if feed Grogu too much Squid Chowder, "the Squid will jump on him". But will he vomit if you give him too many Macaron cookies? You'll have to buy one to find out. Just keep in mind that failure to take proper care of Grogu could result in a Dark Trooper taking him away.

When you're not feeding the Grogu Tamagotchi, you can enjoy visits from "special guests" every hour. There are also mini games to enjoy "including one that changes depending on your play pattern with 10 possible options".

The end of The Mandalorian Season 2 saw Grogu and Din Djarin separated as the the former went to train with Luke Skywalker. Djarin removed his helmet to show Grogu his face at the end of that episode, in a moment that left quite a few Star Wars fans choked up. Thankfully, the two characters did not remain apart for too long, as Grogu was reunited with his "dad" in The Book of Boba Fett. However, it seems that Djarin removing his helmet will play a major role in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, as the bounty hunter has been declared "a Mandalorian no more." Fans will just have to wait and see how that particular thread plays out next year!

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Mandalorian would be coming back for Season 3 in February 2023. The trailer for the new season, which was released during D23, simply said that the show would be arriving in 2023. The removal of the month from the trailer doesn't necessarily mean the series has been delayed beyond February, but we won't know until Disney or Lucasfilm release more concrete information about the premiere date.