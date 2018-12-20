Star Wars: Sabine Wren Actress Trying to “Will” a Live-Action Appearance Into Existence

The animated Star Wars Rebels featured many characters making their first appearance in a series outside of a novel or comic book, which also featured appearances from characters who debuted in live-action films. Tiya Sircar, who voiced Sabine Wren, hopes that an opportunity will present itself which will allow her to play the character in a live-action appearance.

When a fan asked the actress if she would be opposed to playing Wren again, Sircar corrected, “Opposed?! On the contrary, I am seriously trying to will the Universe to allow a live-action Sabine story to be told and for me to be the one to get to tell it (as Sabine, of course).”

The animated series took place before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, which might potentially confuse fans as to how she could appear in a different time frame. The final episode of that series, however, confirmed that she survived the events of the original trilogy alongside Ahsoka Tano, with the two setting out to explore the galaxy to find Ezra Bridger.

The likelihood of seeing the character come to life could be more feasible than we thought, with a recent report claiming that Sabine Wren’s helmet was spotted while filming the live-action Star Wars: The Mandalorian series. Given that the show takes place between the events of the original trilogy and sequel trilogy, it’s entirely possible that Wren could appear, even if only for a cameo.

More than just a character she played, Sircar previously revealed that she feels an intrinsic connection to the character and what she’ll mean to younger generations.

“She’s just an inspiration, to me anyway, and I hope to you girls and boys. They think, ‘Dang, this chick has her head on right,’” Surcar shared with ComicBook.com. “Maybe just the fact that, the more and more female characters like that we get to see, I feel will change the conversation about the kinds of female characters and the importance of female characters. Little girls can maybe, hopefully, look up to her, but also little boys too. The more little boys can watch this capable, strong, kick-butt character, who just happens to be a girl their perspectives will hopefully change. Jyn, Rey, Hera, Ahsoka, I feel like we won’t even have to talk about ‘She’s a strong female character,’ just that they’re amazing characters. That’s my hope, and I think Star Wars is doing right by future generations of Star Wars audiences, because pretty soon, little boys and little girls will be playing with adventure figures and then I’ll be like, ‘Girls, boys, who cares?’ It’s awesome.”

