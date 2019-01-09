‘Star Wars Resistance’ Renewed for Second Season

The high-flying adventures of Kazuda Xiono will continue in a second season of Star Wars Resistance on the Disney Channel, which StarWars.com has confirmed will debut this fall. A new trailer for the series’ mid-season return has also debuted, which features an appearance by General Hux. Check out the trailer above before the series returns on Sunday, January 13th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

In the series, “Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”

One of the more interesting elements of this new trailer is it confirms the timeline of the series as overlapping with the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with two spies witnessing Hux’s terrifying display of Starkiller Base. It’s unclear if Domnhall Gleeson recorded any new dialogue for the series or if it will merely use dialogue from the film. Fans will also begin speculating about how far into the future this upcoming second season will venture and if there’s a chance the series could overlap with the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Another animated Star Wars series will be returning later this year, with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuting on Disney’s streaming service Disney+ at some point.

Star Wars Resistance stars Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

Star Wars Resistance is geared towards a younger audience than previous series, delivering lots of colorful characters in a new animation style for the saga.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” co-creator Dave Filoni shared in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Stay tuned for more details on Star Wars Resistance and check out the mid-season premiere on Sunday, January 13th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

Are you looking forward to a new season of the series?