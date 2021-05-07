Star Wars Reveals Full Look at Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand in The Bad Batch

✖

Star Wars has revealed an official full look at Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The new promo image of Fennec was picked up on Reddit, where fans are combing over the details of Fennec's new look. Fennec Shand made her debut in The Mandalorian, where she is infamous for being one of the deadliest assassins/bounty hunters in the galaxy. Obviously, the story of The Bad Batch takes place decades before the events of The Mandalorian; this is a younger Fennec Shand who is most likely still making a name for herself, and taking down Clone Force 99 would be a great way to boost her rep.

In a recent interview, Bad Batch producer Jennifer Corbett teased how a young Fennec Shand fits into the show's storyline about Clone Force 99 trying to escape from The Empire:

“This is a younger Fennec, she’s new to the bounty hunting scene and it’s an interesting introduction for her,” Corbett said. “She definitely comes in with a bang and proves to be a formidable force. It’s been amazing to see her progression. The action that comes with that particular episode… it’s really incredible.”

After her debut in The Mandalorian, and this cameo in The Bad Batch, Fennec Shand will be featured in the upcoming live-action spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. Corbett teased how Bad Batch is helping build up Fennec's character and backstory - for the purpose of providing a better foundation for her growing role in the Star Wars Universe:

“Ming-Na Wen brought so much to that performance — she was a delight to work with and is so interested in this character. I think fans are gonna like it, we’re definitely going somewhere with it and I’m glad [producer] Dave Filoni had that idea and let us run with it... because it’s important that we’re not creating something that wasn’t his vision for this character. So, anything that we did, we made sure we got his eyes on it and got his feedback."

At the end of The Mandalorian season 2 (Spoilers), Fennec Shand helped Din Djarin and his allies rescue Baby Yoda (Grogu) from the Moff Gideon. Fennec is now indebted to Boba Fett for saving her life (after Mando left her for dead), and a post-credits scene revealed that Fennec is honoring her debt by helping takeover Jabba The Hutt's palace, where they will presumably rule the criminal underworld from Tatooine.

