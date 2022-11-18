Star Wars: Rian Johnson Says His Trilogy Will Feel Like Star Wars But in a Way That's New and Fresh

Rian Johnson has been a talking point in Star Wars news circles since helming The Last Jedi, with part of the conversation being centered around a new trilogy separate from that of the Skywalker Saga. With no official word on whether or not Johnson will move forward with his Star Wars trilogy, the mega-franchise has been developing films from directors like Taika Waititi and producers like Kevin Feige as Disney+ shows involve directors like Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peyton Reed, Jon Favreau, and more. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery coming from Johnson next, the writer and director Johnson still seems to have ideas about his Star Wars trilogy.

"Well, to me what's exciting is embracing kind of what is that so exciting about Star Wars, but doing it in a way that we haven't seen done before that's new and fresh," Johnson told ComicBook.com. "I feel like a lot of the voices that are right now working in the Star Wars world are doing that. And that to me is super thrilling, to see so many different types of stories. My friend Leslye Headland is making a show right now that I know is gonna be something totally wild and different." Headland is currently working on Star Wars: The Acolyte. "To me, what I think is the guiding principle, is just what's something that we can do that feels like Star Wars but that we've never seen before," Johnson added. "That's pretty thrilling."

Johnson's The Last Jedi was the second film in the sequel trilogy for the Skywalker Saga in the Star Wars franchise. It remains divisive among fans, with Johnson's take on the story going in unexpected directions which were hugely embraced by some viewers and rejected by others. The next film in the franchise was originally going to be directed by Colin Trevorrow but ultimately went back to Episode VII director J.J. Abrams.

It is unclear whether or not Johnson will get to make his Star Wars trilogy but in October of 2022, he offered the latest update on its status. "I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson said told Variety. "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don't know." At the time, he admitted to very much hoping for the trilogy to come to fruition.

Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters on November 23 and releases on Netflix on December 23.