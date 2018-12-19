Star Wars: Rian Johnson Praises ‘The Last Jedi’ Fans One Year Later

It’s been a year since the last installment of the last Star Wars trilogy was released, and the movie’s director has taken to Twitter to thank the fans.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out last December and became of of the most divisive films in the franchise’s history. Despite backlash from some of the fans, the film is one of the best reviewed Star Wars films, earning a 91% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

On the one year anniversary of the film’s opening, director Rian Johnson has sent out an appreciation tweet to everyone in the fandom…

Want to thank all the amazing passionate thoughtful kind creative talented supportive argumentative opinionated respectful open-hearted inspiring AMAZING Star Wars fans for the past year. Getting to hear from & meet so many of you has been the experience of a lifetime. ❤️ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 15, 2018

We respect Johnson for acknowledging his critics while calling out those who chose to be respectful when it came to their negative opinions. They say those who hate are louder than those who love when it comes to the Internet, so people should look to the facts when it comes to The Last Jedi.

First, it was the top grossing film of 2017. The movie earned about $1.3 billion worldwide and made about $16.4 million in DVD sales this year.

Unfortunately, the haters of the film have managed to do some damage on social media. Earlier this year, unforgivable fans drove Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico) off of Instagram. However, the actress’ co-stars were quick to share their love for her in response to the trolling.

In the past year, there has been everything from a petition to remove The Last Jedi as canon to a group of people trying to remake the movie, but Johnson doesn’t seem to let it bother him. In fact, his responses have been nothing short of hilarious.

Johnson may be done with this iteration of Star Wars, but he is expected to come back to the franchise. He’s currently attached to direct the first in an untitled trilogy, which he is also writing.

He is also writing and directing Knives Out, a 2019 crime drama/thriller which is set to feature an all-star cast: Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer.

Star Wars: Episode IX will be hitting theaters on December 20, 2019.