Star Wars: Kylo Ren Comic Features Callback to Solo Movie

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy may have ended with the release of The Rise of Skywalker, but that doesn’t mean that the story is over. While Star Wars fans are busy raging over the fate of Kylo Ren / Ben Solo, Marvel Comics is giving the Sequel Trilogy’s villain some much needed backstory, in Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren. The first issue of the series gave us the pivotal story of what happened when Ben Solo destroyed Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Temple; now issue #2 is dipping back into the history of the Solo family to address one of the more controversial reveals of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

WARNING: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Early on during Solo: A Star Wars Story, Han (Alden Ehrenreich) is trying to get off of Coruscant to escape Imperial pursuers. When Han’s love interest Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) gets busted at the transit station, Han is forced to escape alone. When Han gets to the window and is questioned about the name to go on his official travel documents. That’s the moment when we get the eye-rolling line from Han that he has no one, no family, and the Imperial magistrate responds that his name then is “Solo,” since he has no formal family name.

A lot of Star Wars fans were upset by this (totally unnecessary) origin story for Han Solo’s name, with good reason. Han went through the motions of that conversation to escape from Coruscant; the way “Solo” was applied to him involuntarily by an Imperial officer made it hard to believe he would cling to the name for the rest of his life. At the very least, it seemed strange that the issue of Solo not actually being his name would’ve come up, at some point.

Well, even if the Star Wars movies never addressed it, The Rise of Kylo Ren comic does. While meeting with Snoke in person after destroying Luke’s temple, Ben Solo gets upset about the flimsy origin of his namesake, as Snoke urges him to choose another. As Ben states:

“I hate that name… That’s exactly it, Snoke. Obi-Wan Kenobi… Big famous Jedi. Everyone thinks I’m supposed to be him. I never even met him. And solo… did you know that’s not even his real name? He’s a lie. Everything is a lie.”

At the very least, it’s good to see some other piece of Star Wars lore acknowledge Solo‘s origin story stumbles?

Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren comic is now on sale. The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters.