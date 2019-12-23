John Boyega Has Star Wars Fans Riled up Over What Finn Was Not Going to Tell Rey in The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now out in theaters, and it seems to be generating a few divisive reactions within the Star Wars fandom. One of the bigger criticisms of The Rise of Skywalker is that the storyline of John Boyega‘s Finn felt somewhat truncated – including a major motif that occurs throughout the film. Early on in The Rise of Skywalker, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Co. get sucked into a sinking sand trap while on the desert planet Pasaana, and when they think they are about to die, Finn claims to have something he never told Rey – but wants to tell her in that moment.

Rise of Skywalker never reveals what Finn wanted to tell Rey (though he gets teased about it repeatedly), which has left Star Wars fans speculating heavily. Well, now John Boyega thrown a grenade into the discussion, by chiming in and confirming that Finn definitely didn’t say the one thing a lot of fans were hoping for:

No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 23, 2019

And with those words, Boyega manages to crush the hopes of an entire sector of the Star Wars fandom, as if his mouth were a Death Star beam cannon. For indeed, a lot of fans were hoping that Finn’s non-words to Rey were going to revealed to be the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy’s equivalent of the Han and Leia “I love you / I know” moment – but instead it turned out to be an empty red herring. That now leaves us back at the drawing board, with nothing but guesses as to what Finn needed to tell Rey.

Based on the overall story arc of the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, it’s not hard to let you imagination fill in the blank: Finn most likely would’ve told Rey what she and the adventure they started together meant to him. After all, The Force Awakens ended with Finn in a coma after fighting Kylo Ren, and it didn’t look like Rey and Finn got to trade deep affections after the events of The Last Jedi. The Rise of Skywalker would’ve been the only time they got to say it onscreen – if Finn hadn’t chickened out, that is.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.