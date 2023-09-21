Star Wars: Rogue One Director Addresses Filmmakers Frequently Leaving Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has been having a resurgence with their streaming series that have been released on Disney+, and fans have been loving most, if not all, of the projects. The live-action projects released are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and the latest Ahsoka. There are also a bunch of movies in development, including one that will see Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley) trying to reform the Jedi Order fifteen years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, some fans aren't convinced these films will ever see the light of day because Lucasfilm repeatedly removed directors from their announced projects. One Star Wars Director has been promoting his upcoming movie, The Creator, and was asked about Lucasfilm and their troubled history with creatives. In a new interview with Uproxx, Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) respectfully disagrees that Lucasfilm removing creators is a problem.

"I have to respectfully disagree," Edwards revealed. "I do think there's a lot of conversation about Rogue One and me and everything. And I honestly feel when I watch Rogue One, the person who doesn't get enough credit is … George Lucas. Everything that's great about that movie, you can pretty much trace back to George. And even the Darth Vader scene that lots of people talk about? I can't take credit for it. Because it's all George. You know what I mean? And if you see, it's not a character from my film, it's Star Wars. And we got to play in that sandbox for a bit and so I wouldn't complain about any of it. I'd do it again if I had a time machine."

What is Gareth Edwards' The Creator about?

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

