Star Wars: Rogue One's Donnie Yen Addresses a Possible Franchise Return

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story marked a pivotal moment for the galaxy far, far away, becoming the first spin-off film from the Skywalker Saga, with a key component of the narrative being that the main characters died in a heroic sacrifice, though star Donnie Yen isn't ruling out a return from Chirrut Îmwe at some point, yet he also noted how special the original experience was and how it would require a number of factors aligning if we hope to see more of his character. If his character's death wasn't enough of a complication, the shooting schedule, filmmakers, and cast involved would also seemingly be a deciding factor in whether we'd see more of the hero.

“Well, I would definitely consider it. I had a great time shooting Rogue One, and I guess people like my character," Yen confirmed with Looper. "It really depends, you don’t know what they’re thinking. I leave it up to Disney to sort it out. We’ll see. I believe in destiny. A lot of times, what brings people together in one film, it’s all about timing and destiny.”

With the various ways in which the Star Wars franchise has expanded in recent years, we surely can't rule out seeing more of Îmwe, if not in live-action then potentially in an animated series, video game, or comic book, but Yen's comments and his mention of destiny in why he joined the original film implies that there would absolutely need to be an exciting reason for him to bring the character to life again.

Interestingly, Yen isn't the only Rogue One star who is both open to returning and surely not ruling anything out, as Felicity Jones has often pointed out that her Jyn Erso might not be as dead as some fans might think.

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," Jones joked to The Hollywood Reporter last November. "So, I feel there's unfinished business for Jyn, for sure."

Even though the hero seemingly died in order to share the plans to the Death Star, Jones admitted, "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems."

The Rogue One prequel series Star Wars: Andor is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022.

