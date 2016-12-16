Star Wars: Rogue One's Felicity Jones Teases Future Return Despite Jyn Erso's Death

✖

Felicity Jones feels there's "unfinished business" for Jyn Erso despite the rebel's apparent death at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The prequel, taking place immediately before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, sees Jyn lead a faction of resistance fighters to steal plans for the Galactic Empire's planet-destroying superweapon: the Death Star. After joining forces with a motley crew of soldiers — Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Force-believing warrior Chirrut Îmwe (Donnie Yen), mercenary Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen), ex-Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed), and reprogrammed Imperial enforcer droid K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) — Jyn is among the Rebel Alliance heroes left with no escape when the Death Star obliterates the Empire-controlled planet of Scarif.

"I just keep saying that reincarnation is totally possible in the Star Wars universe," Jones told The Hollywood Reporter with a laugh when asked about Jyn's "unclear" fate. "So, I feel there's unfinished business for Jyn, for sure."

Asked about a reportedly extended contract option that could see Jyn return in a sequel or spinoff, Jones said, "I think it would be fascinating to see her getting older and wiser and fighting the dark forces in the universe, of which there are many it seems."

Rogue One, the first Star Wars Story spinoff set outside the episodic saga, grossed $1.056 billion worldwide when it was released in December 2016. Director Gareth Edwards' war movie was the second Disney-produced Star Wars feature after the J.J. Abrams-directed The Force Awakens revived the franchise a year earlier.

Jones' Rogue One co-stars Luna and Tudyk will return in a Cassian Andor-focused prequel series set at the Disney+ streaming service already home to The Mandalorian. The untitled series in April added Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, a role she portrayed in Rogue One, and months-old rumors also point to the return of Jimmy Smits as Bail Organa.

