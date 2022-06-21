Boba Fett and Chewbacca Star Wars Sneakers Are Now In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As part of the festivities for Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022, Fun.com unveiled three outstanding, exclusive Star Wars-themed sneaker designs – Boba Fett high-tops, a Hoth-inspired Princess Leia design, and Chewbacca low-tops. They launched in pre-order, but the Boba Fett and Chewbacca styles are now in stock and ready to ship for only $49.99.

You can order Star Wars sneaker collection here at Fun.com while they last. Note that the Boba Fett and Chewbacca sneakers are both available in unisex sizes while the Princess Leia sneakers are available in women's sizes. The Princess Leia sneakers will be joining the wave soon, and you can sign up for an email notification about the drop right here.

It seems like pretty much every major shoe company has taken a crack at expensive Star Wars sneakers in recent years, but, if we're honest, these super affordable options are among the best efforts (the Boba Fett sneakers adidas released for The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary collection was another high point). If you recall, Fun also knocked it out of the park with their exclusive Baby Yoda Star Wars: The Mandalorian sneakers last year.

In other Star Wars news, new products inspired by the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ are dropping each week as part of Disney / Lucasfilm's Obi-Wan Wednesdays events. You can keep up with all of the new releases right here via our Gear section.

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.