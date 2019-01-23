‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Scores Oscar Nomination

Solo: A Star Wars Story continued the tradition of the saga by pushing visual effects to new heights, delivering audiences incredible action-packed sequences. The Academy has honored the latest chapter in the series by nominating Solo for the Visual Effects Award.

Visual Effects Supervisor Rob Bredow shared a video of his household watching the nominations announced, resulting in the excited and adorable reaction seen above. Despite the excitement about the nomination, Solo faces some serious competition, as it’s nominated alongside Avengers: Infinity War, Christopher Robin, First Man, and Ready Player One.

While the impact of the franchise on cinema and pop culture as a whole is undeniable, the saga has only won a total of seven Academy Awards over the course of nine eligible films.

Star Wars: A New Hope earned an impressive 10 nominations, earning six Oscars for Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Effects (Visual Effects), and Best Music (Original Score). Additionally, sound designer Ben Burtt was awarded a Special Achievement Academy Award for Sound Effects.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back won the Oscar for Best Sound in addition to being nominated for Best Score and Best Art Direction. It also earned a Special Achievement Award for Visual Effects. Star Wars: Return of the Jedi earned nominations for Best Original Music Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, and Best Sound Editing, though didn’t win any Oscars. Like its predecessor, it won a Special Achievement Award for Visual Effects.

The arrival of the prequel trilogy brought with it more nominations, yet failed to win any Oscars. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was nominated for Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Sound Editing, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was nominated for Best Visual Effects, and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith was nominated for Best Makeup.

The films released after Disney’s purchase of Lucasfilm may have been received more positively by audiences than the prequels, yet they, too, failed to win an Oscar. Star Wars: The Force Awakens was nominated for Best Original Music Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Editing, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was nominated for Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi was nominated for Best Original Music Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Fans will find out if Solo: A Star Wars Story can break the Academy Awards drought when the ceremony airs on Sunday, February 24th.

