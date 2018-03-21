Source Teases That SPOILER Appears in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’

With only one teaser and a handful of images to go off of, fans are eagerly awaiting details about what adventures we can expect from Solo: A Star Wars Story. We’ve already seen multiple cameos and Easter eggs that connect the film to the rest of the saga, with one source reportedly confirming one anticipated cameo that establishes the long-standing relationship with a popular character.

***WARNING: Possible spoilers below for Solo: A Star Wars Story***

According to a reported source close to the production, fans can expect to see Jabba the Hutt appear in the film.

“It’s a huge secret, but Jabba is returning to the Star Wars universe. Fans will learn why Han ended up owing him so much money,” the source confirmed to The Sun. “Yoda was brought back for The Last Jedi and now Disney wants to bring back another legacy character.”

The comparison of Yoda’s appearance in The Last Jedi would hint that Jabba doesn’t play a major role in the film, but we’d at least get one scene further establishing why Han owed the gangster so much money. Another rumored cameo in the film is Boba Fett, but with the bounty hunter not having much connection to Han in Star Wars canon, an appearance from Jabba would be much more logical.

Ben Morris, who has worked on the visual effects for both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, shared with The Sun, “Jabba the Hutt would be a good guess. If I say any more I will get into trouble.”

Whether this is confirmation of Jabba’s appearance or not is unclear, but Morris would speak as more of an authority on the matter than most.

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Jabba were to appear in Solo, with the last spin-off film, Rogue One, featuring a handful of appearances from iconic original trilogy characters.

The appearance that took audiences most by surprise was Grand Moff Tarkin, as actor Peter Cushing passed away long ago. The advancements in CGI brought the character back to life to play an integral role in the film’s plot.

On a smaller level, Dr. Evazan and Ponda Baba, who encountered Luke and Obi-Wan in the original Star Wars, also made brief appearances in the film.

Audiences will see what the latest spinoff has in store for us when Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25th.

