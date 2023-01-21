Star Wars Star Daisy Ridley Reveals If She Watches the Disney+ Shows

Lucasfilm has been having a great time with their Star Wars series on Disney+ and seems to have gone back to the drawing board with their film projects. Some of the series that they've released so far are The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with some of them having been really well received. There are a bunch of series in some form of production or development like Ahsoka, The Acolyte, Lando, Skeleton Crew and Rangers of the New Republic. There are also new seasons of The Mandalorian and Andor coming out in the next two years, with the former releasing a new trailer earlier this week. Actors who star in franchises don't normally watch projects in the same universe, but it seems that one Star Wars actor has been keeping up with the Disney+ series. During a new interview with The Wrap, Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) has revealed that she does indeed watch the shows, but has to catch up on a few of them.

"I haven't watched all of them, but it's just because of timing and stuff like that. But yeah, I mean the work everyone's doing is amazing," Ridley revealed. "I worked with Pedro Pascal and I was like, 'This is really cool, he's The Mandalorian.' I still find it all very exciting."

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor'sleading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

