Star Wars: Supposed Lucasfilm Holiday Gift Sparks Speculation of Tales of the Jedi Project

This year saw the debut of animated Star Wars projects Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, but new details have emerged that Lucasfilm could be developing another animated project in the form of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Images have surfaced online featuring the gift given to employees of Lucasfilm, with its packaging featuring the logos of projects that the studio has been developing this year. While fans will surely recognize projects like Indiana Jones 5, Willow, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the Tales of the Jedi logo has left fans perplexed. It’s surely possible that this could also be a live-action project, though the lack of information about such a project would make its complete secrecy seem unlikely.

Longtime fans of the franchise will likely recognize the title and logo, as Dark Horse Comics published a series of comics with the name in the mid-’90s. These comics took place during the Old Republic era of the franchise and were part of the Star Wars Expanded Universe, with those stories now relegated to the Star Wars Legends corner of canon.

Given that all we have to speculate on is a logo appearing on a holiday gift, there’s a lot that’s unknown about such a project. Despite Disney relegating the events of the Expanded Universe into the Legends mythology, the studio has begun embracing a variety of components from those stories into the official canon, in ways both subtle and overt. For example, the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is in development and is considered part of Star Wars Legends, which unfolds in the same time period as the Tales of the Jedi comics, meaning the project could be some sort of tie-in to the release of the video game.

Earlier this year, Visions marked one of the studio’s more ambitious projects, as it was an anthology series that embrace anime animation styles. It’s surely possible that Tales of the Jedi will similarly go an anthology route to supplement the adventures of the Knights of the Old Republic video game, or potentially even not be an official part of canon.

Whatever shape the project might ultimately take, knowing that there’s another project that fans can look forward to is more than enough to have us excited about what 2022 will deliver audiences.

