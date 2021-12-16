King’s Man Director Matthew Vaughn Would Love to Make a Star Wars Movie in the Skywalker Saga

Any time rumblings of a new Star Wars movie start to emerge, fans begin to speculate about what filmmaker could be heading to the galaxy far, far away, and even after having developed films for the X-Men franchise and creating his own series with Kingsman: The Secret Service, director Matthew Vaughn would still like a crack at a proper Star Wars film. The filmmaker even joked that, before delivering the first Kingsman film, he would have happily passed that project over to Lucasfilm in exchange to direct a film in the Skywalker Saga. Vaughn’s latest film, The King’s Man, debuts in theaters on December 22nd.

“If you’d asked me that 10 years ago, I would have given Kingsman to Lucasfilm for free to get a go shooting a Star Wars film. So, yes, I would have loved to have done a film which was part of the Skywalker Saga,” Vaughn shared during a press event that ComicBook.com attended. “Out of all the IP I’m not involved with, Star Wars would always get my attention. Just if they rang — they’ve never rang me up, they’ve got no interest in working with me, just to be very clear. I think they think I’m probably a little bit too, what’s the word, ‘maverick,’ maybe? But I would promise, if I did it, I would do my … I’m not saying, no one tries to make a good film a bad film, but I would be meticulous on trying to protect the legacy of something that I fell in love with movies for. So the answer, very long-winded answer, but yes, I’d like to.”

Vaughn’s comments about being a “maverick” filmmaker are likely in regards to how many different filmmakers have been attached to films for the series and only parted ways. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, for example, abandoned Solo: A Star Wars Story with only weeks left in the production, while Colin Trevorrow parted ways with Star Wars: Episode IX and was replaced by J.J. Abrams. In this regard, it sounds as though Vaughn might be willing to curtail some of his own storytelling inclinations to find a way to make a product that aligned more closely with Lucasfilm’s vision for a project.

The filmmaker also noted that, with Lucasfilm moving forward on a new Indiana Jones movie, he was also interested in collaborating with the studio to develop the film that Logan director James Mangold would ultimately sign on for.

“If they really wanted a new proper Star Wars film, a proper one, a Star Wars movie that could be its own thing, I wouldn’t say no,” the filmmaker pointed out. “Just to shoot, have a go with a lightsaber. I don’t know. When Raiders [of the Lost Ark] — I know when they were looking for a director for the next Indiana Jones, it did pique my interest. It was like, ‘Oh, my God, to make an Indy would be great.’”

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is expected to be the next film for the franchise, which was previously announced with a December 2023 release date, though reports claim that film is likely to be delayed. The King’s Man hits theaters on December 22nd.

