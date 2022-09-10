Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Reveals Look at Yaddle





Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi showed off Yaddle and fans are rejoicing in seeing the Jedi Council member back in action. During the D23 Expo presentation for everything Lucasfilm, the new animated anthology series got a trailer. It had a little bit of everything for fans of the prequels. Clone Wars fans are feasting, the Ahsoka hive continues to thrive, and we even got a Qui-Gon sighting. But, the most surprising inclusion has to be Yaddle after he departure from the Council. Back when the Mandalorian was premiering new episodes, a small fire broke out online when Grogu's lineage came under a microscope. A lot of people pointed out Master Yoda and The Child, but no one in the show mentioned a literal Jedi Master. Understandably, some fans were not pleased. Lucasfilm decided to throw them a bone with this inclusion. Check it out for yourself up above.

Here's how the franchise's databanks address her: "The quiet Yaddle was a member of the same mysterious species as the revered Jedi Master Yoda. Yaddle sat on the Jedi Council with her fellow green-skinned diminutive Force-user. By the time of the Clone Wars, she was no longer on the Council."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi features the story of a Jedi from the prequel era every episode. That includes Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku from his Jedi days, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano. A bunch of fans were surprised and delighted to see an entry that showcases her origin story from being a baby to where she is now.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni explained at the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show."

Filoni also previously teased that some of these entries could be quite serious, "Are they fun, happy? I don't know, it gets rough," he said. "Some of these are dark." He wondered, "I'm picturing the other shorts, and if I chose to show a Dooku short today, I don't think we'd be talking about all the cute things in Star Wars. I think we'd be talking about something else. It would be like, 'Oooh, that was rough!'"

Did you like seeing Yaddle again? Let us know down in the comments!