Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Trailer Released at D23 Expo

Saturday was a big day for Star Wars fans, especially those looking forward to Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Not only was the release date for the animated series announced at D23 Expo on Saturday — all six episodes will debut on October 26th — but a trailer for the series was debuted as well. The trailer gives us our best look at the upcoming series, which is described as "Two Stories of Fate. One of Destiny." The trailer also features a look at Baby Ahsoka, something fans have seen before in previously released images.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will be a six-episode anthology series that features stories of Jedis from the prequel era, including Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku while he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano. The series will feature three episodes with Ahsoka Tano and three with Count Dooku and all episodes will premiere on Wednesday, October 26th so fans will be able to dive right into the backstories of these significant characters in the Star Wars universe.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni said at the panel for the series during Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show."

Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series as well as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and how she's excited to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."

"So, as with more stories with Ahsoka, that means more people are going to be introduced to her, and more people are going to go back and watch Clone Wars and watch Rebels and watch The Mandalorian and watch the new live action Ahsoka series or watch Tales of the Jedi," Eckstein continued. "And she's going to touch so many more lives. That's so important because our fandom, these stories, they change people. I'm just honored to be a part [of it]. A member of team Tano, a member of this team, of this character that just touches so many lives. And so, I'm just excited. It's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will debut all six episodes on Wednesday, October 26th.