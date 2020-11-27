The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Demanding Justice For Yaddle

Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped "Chapter 13: The Jedi" on Disney+ today and it was a big one for Star Wars fans! Not only did we learn Baby Yoda's real name, but we saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. During their meeting, Ahsoka explained Baby Yoda, er, Grogu's origin and told Mando that the only other person she knew that was the same species as Grogu was Yoda. This got some people on Twitter riled up. You may recall that Yaddle, a woman of the same species as Yoda, was briefly seen on the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace. People are now calling it "Yaddle erasure" and demanding justice for the little lady.

While some people are arguing that Yaddle was no longer around by the time Ahsoka showed up in Clone Wars, others feel the character should have at least been aware of Yaddle. However, some people are not taking the debate too seriously and just cracking some fun jokes. Whether you truly feel Yaddle deserves justice on The Mandalorian or just enjoy some good ole Yaddle humor, there are definitely some tweets hitting the Internet for you. You can check out some of the best ones below...