The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Demanding Justice For Yaddle
Star Wars: The Mandalorian dropped "Chapter 13: The Jedi" on Disney+ today and it was a big one for Star Wars fans! Not only did we learn Baby Yoda's real name, but we saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. During their meeting, Ahsoka explained Baby Yoda, er, Grogu's origin and told Mando that the only other person she knew that was the same species as Grogu was Yoda. This got some people on Twitter riled up. You may recall that Yaddle, a woman of the same species as Yoda, was briefly seen on the Jedi Council in The Phantom Menace. People are now calling it "Yaddle erasure" and demanding justice for the little lady.
While some people are arguing that Yaddle was no longer around by the time Ahsoka showed up in Clone Wars, others feel the character should have at least been aware of Yaddle. However, some people are not taking the debate too seriously and just cracking some fun jokes. Whether you truly feel Yaddle deserves justice on The Mandalorian or just enjoy some good ole Yaddle humor, there are definitely some tweets hitting the Internet for you. You can check out some of the best ones below...
Can't Stop Laughing
"I’ve only known one other being like this. A wise master named Yoda." pic.twitter.com/rl12NGPJ7i— Vinnie Mancuso (@VinnieMancuso1) November 27, 2020
This Perfect Meme
Ahsoka: I’ve only known one other being like this...
Yaddle: Actually, no pic.twitter.com/B0UFfzPKXW— Alan C. | QueerAF 🏳️🌈 (@alanmching) November 27, 2020
Points Were Made
Technically she’s still canon...Ahsoka wasn’t around during Yaddle’s time on the council, right?— Jack Herr (@JackHerr8) November 27, 2020
We Need Answers
Has Ahsoka ever met Yaddle before? Does Yaddle even exist anymore?— PROGRAMANCER🎮Simon Quest’s Transylvania Adventure (@Programancer) November 27, 2020
Never Forget
I need to say something that’s a massive spoiler so it’s going in here but this is fucking Yaddle erasure— Stircrazy SEM (@theSEM) November 27, 2020
Lots to Consider
I remembered Yaddle dying in Legends (between Eps I and II) but thought a youngling would still have known about a Jedi Master on the council, especially if she died heroically. In new canon, she apparently just quit lmao. Yeah, then Ahsoka's just been too young.— ˗ˏˋ PewPewPew ˎˊ˗ (@reeft) November 27, 2020
Poor Yaddle
That bit in #TheMandalorian where [SPOILER] says "I've only ever seen one of your kind before" and Yaddle is just like pic.twitter.com/tO4REDdLWO— Alex 🦉| Haruspis (@haruspis) November 27, 2020
The REAL Question
So did yoda and yaddle... #Mandalorian— Superboy-Prime Stan (@Quadpen) November 27, 2020
Wishing This Was Real
Managed to get a scoop that there’s a Yaddle film coming 😍 here’s a first look at the logo 😌 pic.twitter.com/jO7i2iAeBJ— Camdalorian (@planetcameron) November 27, 2020
Justice For Yaddle!
Yaddle deniers must be taught the truth. Justice for Yaddle! pic.twitter.com/fSIfa3T3ew— Lawrence Lasky ❄️☃️🎅🏼❄️ (@Larry_Lasky) November 27, 2020