Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Release Date Revealed at D23 Expo

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi is coming to Disney+ sooner than you think. At D23 Expo on Saturday, it was announced that all episodes of Tales of the Jedi will debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 26th. The series was officially confirmed earlier this year ahead of Star Wars Celebration with that event featuring a panel for the series of animated anthology shorts. Rumors of the series had originally emerged in December 2021.

Each episode of Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will feature the story of a Jedi from the prequel era, including Qui-Gon Jinn, Count Dooku while he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and Ahsoka Tano, including an origin story that will show the fan-favorite Jedi as a baby.

"When I fly back and forth working on The Mandalorian, I'd write stories on the plane to pass the time. And I got this story," Dave Filoni said at the panel. "I wanted to explore some characters...and base them in ideas I had while making The Clone Wars...that wouldn't be a full show."

Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, previously spoke to ComicBook.com about the live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series as well as Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi and how she's excited to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories, because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."

"So, as with more stories with Ahsoka, that means more people are going to be introduced to her, and more people are going to go back and watch Clone Wars and watch Rebels and watch The Mandalorian and watch the new live action Ahsoka series or watch Tales of the Jedi," Eckstein continued. "And she's going to touch so many more lives. That's so important, because our fandom, these stories, they change people. I'm just honored to be a part [of it]. A member of team Tano, a member of this team, of this character that just touches so many lives. And so, I'm just excited. It's an exciting time to be an Ahsoka fan."

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi will debut all six episodes on Wednesday, October 26th.