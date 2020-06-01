Star Wars Teasing Debut Of A Brand New Lightsaber

✖

Star Wars may be about to debut a brand new lightsaber for fans to go crazy over. As with so many things Star Wars related, the hint about the new lightsaber apparently came from merchandising information that fans got eyes on. Details seem to point to the new lightsaber making its debut as part of the upcoming Star Wars The High Republic line, which was set to launch this summer but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With The High Republic opening the Star Wars timeline up 200 years before the Skywalker Saga began, the possibility of new things is quickly getting real.

Here's the full breakdown of what is apparently in the Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection canon reference book:

"Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is a comprehensive visual guide exploring the iconic and legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games.

This book features the hilts of characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, Rey, Ahsoka Tano, and more. Learn about the creation and history of lightsabers from all of Star Wars, including Darth Maul's double-bladed saber and the Darksaber. Discover never before seen art and illustrations. Featuring photo-realistic renders of lightsabers from Star Wars animation and comics, including Ezra Bridger's blaster-saber hybrid, the Grand Inquisitor's spinning blades, and a new lightsaber form The High Republic, this book is a must-have for Star Wars fans."

This is Star Wars, and by now it should be no surprise that with any new beginning in the franchise, there will come new lightsabers. That's the way it's been with pretty much every iteration of the franchise since Luke Skywalker popped his new green saber in The Return of The Jedi. In the case of The High Republic, the setting is especially exciting for fans, as it comes at a time when The Jedi are at their most prosperous as a galactic peacekeeping force. The variety within the Jedi Order at that time is going to make for an equal variation in powers, appearance - and of course, lightsabers.

Star Wars The High Republic will now arrive in January 2021.

