Star Wars: The High Republic Delayed

Lucasfilm has delayed the release of Star Wars: The High Republic. On Tuesday, the company confirmed the new 2021 release dates for The High Republic projects. Lucasfilm says the schedule change is the result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, an adult novel by Charles Soule, will release on January 5, 2021. Justina Ireland's middle-grade novel Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage will release on on the same day. The young adult novel Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark by Claudia Gray will debut on February 2, 2021.

Star Wars: The High Republic also includes comics from Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing. The publishers will announce new release dates for those projects at a later time.

"Give these unprecedented times, we have made the decision to move the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic to January 2021 to ensure that the launch is as good and epic as it deserves to be," Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain writes in a letter published on StarWars.com. "Now I know that waiting isn't easy. And I know fans have been excited for this since it was first announced. I'm right there with you. I've also been waiting to tell this story for years. And while I still can't say much about it, I can tell you that our story architects -- Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, and Charles Soule -- are continuing to work away on this new era of stories. You'll hear from them this summer and when you do, be sure to ask them about 'The Hero of Hetzal,' 'the twins,' the 'Blade of Bardotta,' the Starros and San Tekka clans, and the Storms. You're not going to believe what they've got in store for the Jedi and the Republic."

Star Wars: The High Republic is a publishing initiative telling stories set at the height of the Galactic Republic and the Jedi Order, about 200 years before Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Since these stories don't take place during the events of any released or planned Star Wars films or series, the creators have the freedom to create a new, interconnected Star Wars story from the ground up, with brand new heroes and villains, planets, and challenges.

