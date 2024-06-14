The Boys Season 4 & Inside Out 2 Review, The Acolyte Changes Star Wars!?

ComicBook's podcast reviews Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Amazon's The Boys S4, PLUS a look at WWE Clash at the Castle and The Acolyte Episode 3!

The ComicBook Nation crew reviews Disney-Pixar's Inside Out 2, and react to the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4. There's also discussion about The Acolyte Episode 3, and how it changes the nature of Star Wars in a significant way.

PLUS: A Watchmen Animated movie trailer drops; Deadpool 3 may NOT get that big cameo; the Transformers/G.I. Joe crossover movie gets a writer, and The Regular Show might be making a return!

Inside Out 2 Review

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgley gave a rare near-perfect score in his Inside Out 2 Review:

Inside Out 2 is one of Pixar's best sequels, finding ways to enrich the world created by the original while still charting its own unique path. An epic adventure overflowing with both heart and humor; it'll make you laugh, cry, think, and, most importantly, feel.

The Boys Season 4 Review

ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt didn't mince words in his review of The Boys Season 4: times are hard, and even The Boys can't ignore it:

The Boys Season 4 is nothing short of frustrating, but not because of the writers or actors associated with the show; it's frustrating because the show does an impeccable job of examining the world we live in, putting a light on just how dangerous and alarming the rhetoric used by some of those in positions of power really is. It's far from a feel-good television show, but that's the point of it all: if it leaves you fuming, maybe you'll be inspired to do something about it.

