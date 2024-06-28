Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Thirsting Over Franchise's Newest Villain
From Darth Teeth to Darth Arms...
The journey to Star Wars: The Acolyte's fifth episode has been an interesting one on social media. After the first two episodes dropped, fans immediately fell in love with Yord (Charlie Barnett) and created the Yord Horde. After the show's fourth episode, fans started referring to the masked Sith stranger as "Darth Teeth." Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Well, it was all fun and games until Manny Jacinto's Qimir was unmasked as the stranger and immediately killed Yord AND Jecki (Dafne Keen). While some fans were busy mourning the Jedi on social media, others had something else on their brain: Qimir's good looks.
Star Wars fans are having a field day with Qimir's villainous reveal, and no one is afraid to admit their thirst for the man who put multiple holes in Jecki and snapped Yord's neck. The posts range from hilarious to thirsty, but they're all entertaining. Of course, there are also plenty of tweets praising Jacinto's excellent performance, especially considering he's best known for playing Jason Mendoza in The Good Place, a character who could not be more different than Qimir.
You can check out some of the reactions to the Qimir reveal below. Warning: Some reactions are NSWF!
Facts
Baby, the category is R A N G E . #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/6SD9tPlsQT— It Was All a Dream, I Used to Read Wizard Magazine (@UpToTASK) June 27, 2024
Relatable
// #TheAcolyte— riley (@crosshairlvr) June 26, 2024
.
.
.
my knees buckled pic.twitter.com/vH9OepwSXx
No Words, Just Qimir
mmmmmhm yeah #theacolyte pic.twitter.com/slEpIzyxvG— Jessa 🌱🪬 (@directedbyrian) June 26, 2024
There's Conflict Within Us
#TheAcolyte Spoilers— Dr. Danyells About The Acolyte (@danies394) June 26, 2024
.
.
.
.
.
Qimir, you’re despicable (omg arms). I hate you (ARMS). I don’t even want to look at you (how did you get those—). Get AWAY from me (oh no I tripped into your biceps). pic.twitter.com/cLel2iidAA
The Life of Villain Stans
my entire timeline after #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/gM3e5l6Aav— Braddington (@bradwhipple) June 26, 2024
I Mean...
the acolyte rlly understood the assignment by putting the hot villain in a jumpsuit that looks like a dress with full arms out (y’know, like a WHORE) & a lil harness at the back to attach his leash to 😌 #TheAcolyte #TheAcolyteSpoilers pic.twitter.com/eKt5xx07kQ— Manly Jawcinto’s Arms 💪🏽🇵🇸 (they/them) (@lauriek_a) June 27, 2024
Fan Art
I had to draw the new star war sweaty boy real quick #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/rf9t4fLs9o— Amelia Lola罗 (@machodoodle) June 27, 2024
You Have To Laugh
qimir deciding on his dark side outfit #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/6Npg8F0dnw— jar jireh binks 🍩🥯 (@sulcusandjirehs) June 27, 2024
We Hope Manny Is Enjoying The Attention
#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/qIeI2Xj5pF— Kelly Knox (@kelly_knox) June 26, 2024
A Classic
I can fix him. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/Etx4juOW1y— Swara A.S. (سوارە) Free🇵🇸and🇦🇲 (@spiderswarz) June 26, 2024
Eye-Opening
i love how we are all feeling like a victorian man seeing a woman’s ankle for the first time #TheAcolyte— nosku🌙 acolyte era 🦾 (@SleepyNosku) June 27, 2024
pic.twitter.com/LcLgj67Q6E
In Conclusion
EVERYONE SAY THANK YOU TO LESLYE HEADLAND 🗣️#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/JdZkbsoScR— BB 🫧 misses Tech (@StarWarsBean) June 27, 2024
Star Wars: The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.