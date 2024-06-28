Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Thirsting Over Franchise's Newest Villain

The journey to Star Wars: The Acolyte's fifth episode has been an interesting one on social media. After the first two episodes dropped, fans immediately fell in love with Yord (Charlie Barnett) and created the Yord Horde. After the show's fourth episode, fans started referring to the masked Sith stranger as "Darth Teeth." Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Well, it was all fun and games until Manny Jacinto's Qimir was unmasked as the stranger and immediately killed Yord AND Jecki (Dafne Keen). While some fans were busy mourning the Jedi on social media, others had something else on their brain: Qimir's good looks.

Star Wars fans are having a field day with Qimir's villainous reveal, and no one is afraid to admit their thirst for the man who put multiple holes in Jecki and snapped Yord's neck. The posts range from hilarious to thirsty, but they're all entertaining. Of course, there are also plenty of tweets praising Jacinto's excellent performance, especially considering he's best known for playing Jason Mendoza in The Good Place, a character who could not be more different than Qimir.

You can check out some of the reactions to the Qimir reveal below. Warning: Some reactions are NSWF!