Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Mourning SPOILER
The deaths in Episode 5 of The Acolyte are getting some big reactions.
The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte, "Night," is now available to watch on Disney+, and it's quite a doozy. Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Not only was Qimir (Manny Jacinto) confirmed to be the masked Sith, but he also killed two newly beloved characters: Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Yord (Charlie Barnett). Both Keen and Barnett seem to be taking their onscreen deaths quite well, but fans known as the "Jecki Jam" and the "Yord Horde" are struggling to accept the episode's shocking turn of events. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their sorrow, praise the episode for its big swings, and even share some hilarious jokes to ease their pain.
"Honestly, that's what really sold me," Keen revealed to Entertainment Weekly when asked about Jecki's death. "That was the first thing she said to me in our meeting. She was like, 'You might be playing an alien, and you die pretty early on,' and I was like, 'I'm in! I love playing dead!'"
"No one ever wants to be cut out of a show," Barnett added. "But when you're playing a character that you know is going to die, it's a little more fun. If it's a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks. But when you know what you're walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons."
You can check out some of the reactions to Jecki and Yord's deaths below...
Jecki Jam Forever
Appreciation post for Dafne Keen as Jecki Lon who was phenomenal in #TheAcolyte.
I really adored the character, who took it to Qimir like no other, and Dafne is so talented and deserves her flowers for her performance ✨ pic.twitter.com/MAVW7JmQLk— Darth Thunder ⚡ (@XDarthThunderX) June 26, 2024
Yord Horde Always
#TheAcolyte Spoilers
.
.
.
.
Yord, your grimace was too powerful, your steaming too hot, your robes too pressed! They were jealous of you! pic.twitter.com/vEHGyaFXaB
Anyone Else?
Sitting through the credits of #theacolyte like— Lacey Gilleran (@laceygilleran) June 26, 2024
pic.twitter.com/WGY9CzXwtg
Brutal
#TheAcolyte Spoilers
.
.
.
.
.
.
*Neck cracks*
Me: pic.twitter.com/u5WKltSpri— Dr. Danyells About The Acolyte (@danies394) June 26, 2024
Heartbreaking Fan Art
like i said i was angry about sol not carrying jecki's body back to the ship so i drew it #theacolyte #fanart #jeckilon #mastersol pic.twitter.com/UuvJ1QYjSf— sara ○ the acolyte era spoilers! (@lenaskzorel) June 26, 2024
My Bad
My most poorly-aged tweet. #TheAcolyte https://t.co/pBTAnH7clM— Jamie Jirak #YordHorde (@JamieCinematics) June 26, 2024
The Denial Is Real
#theacolyte spoilers
.
.
.
.
desperate here pic.twitter.com/qre4s4A7bD— 𝓋𝑒𝓃⁹⁹ | 𝘴𝘰𝘭 𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘭 (@VenDjarin) June 26, 2024
Laughing Through Tears
Remember that Halloween episode of The Office when Jim Halpert dressed up as Jecki Lon and Dwight dressed up as a SITH lord? #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/LCKJoWy0eo— John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) June 26, 2024
The Long Game
spoilers // #TheAcolyte
-
-
-
-
we got played pic.twitter.com/8mrzEZuEQh
That Battle Was Epic, Though
#TheAcolyte Spoilers
-
-
-
-
The way JECKI had more heart and soul than most Jedi Masters I will miss her forever.🥺💔 She was the true MVP of this episode!!! pic.twitter.com/Vy4IQMGBCa
Too Soon!
Instead of making Yord friendship bracelets, I should make Yord snap bracelets. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/RriAPIapzD— Candace Kaw (@candaceisageek) June 26, 2024
In Conclusion
Spoilers // #TheAcolyte
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Star Wars: The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.
