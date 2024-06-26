Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Mourning SPOILER

The fifth episode of Star Wars: The Acolyte, "Night," is now available to watch on Disney+, and it's quite a doozy. Warning: Spoilers for The Acolyte Episode 5 ahead... Not only was Qimir (Manny Jacinto) confirmed to be the masked Sith, but he also killed two newly beloved characters: Jecki (Dafne Keen) and Yord (Charlie Barnett). Both Keen and Barnett seem to be taking their onscreen deaths quite well, but fans known as the "Jecki Jam" and the "Yord Horde" are struggling to accept the episode's shocking turn of events. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their sorrow, praise the episode for its big swings, and even share some hilarious jokes to ease their pain.

"Honestly, that's what really sold me," Keen revealed to Entertainment Weekly when asked about Jecki's death. "That was the first thing she said to me in our meeting. She was like, 'You might be playing an alien, and you die pretty early on,' and I was like, 'I'm in! I love playing dead!'"

"No one ever wants to be cut out of a show," Barnett added. "But when you're playing a character that you know is going to die, it's a little more fun. If it's a surprise to you and your job is gone next week, it sucks. But when you know what you're walking into, you get to have a little more control over it. And I tried to find the lemonade through the lemons."

You can check out some of the reactions to Jecki and Yord's deaths below...