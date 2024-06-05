Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Already Obsessed With New Jedi

Star Wars: The Acolyte is finally here, and it's reigniting our love for Star Wars Twitter. The first two episodes of the series were released on Disney+ yesterday, and the show takes place in the High Republic era and features existing book characters in addition to brand-new characters. Star Wars fans have been taking to social media to share their fondness for the show, and most seem to agree that each new character is already fleshed out and interesting.

From Amandla Stenberg's Osha to Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol, pretty much every newcomer is getting love online. However, there's one person in particular who's getting praise, fan art, and the meme treatment. Get ready to stan Yord Fandar, the Jedi played by Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett. As soon as the first episodes dropped, the "Yord Horde" was invented, and they are bringing a lot of light to the dark side of the Internet.

(Photo: Disney+)

You can check out some of the tweets from the Yord Horde below...