Star Wars: The Acolyte Fans Are Already Obsessed With New Jedi
Star Wars fans are uniting to join the Yord Horde.
Star Wars: The Acolyte is finally here, and it's reigniting our love for Star Wars Twitter. The first two episodes of the series were released on Disney+ yesterday, and the show takes place in the High Republic era and features existing book characters in addition to brand-new characters. Star Wars fans have been taking to social media to share their fondness for the show, and most seem to agree that each new character is already fleshed out and interesting.
From Amandla Stenberg's Osha to Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol, pretty much every newcomer is getting love online. However, there's one person in particular who's getting praise, fan art, and the meme treatment. Get ready to stan Yord Fandar, the Jedi played by Russian Doll's Charlie Barnett. As soon as the first episodes dropped, the "Yord Horde" was invented, and they are bringing a lot of light to the dark side of the Internet.
You can check out some of the tweets from the Yord Horde below...
Facts Only
This dude is an instant classic. Great character. pic.twitter.com/9LJFyzejKj— Dan StarWarsCentralized (@SCentralized) June 4, 2024
Join Today!
Come get them while they’re hot #YordHorde pic.twitter.com/nojQWE82id— Alex 🖤 (@alexleonis) June 5, 2024
There's No Yord Without Charlie
Here’s a little treat for the #YordHorde since you’ve all been on your best behaviour today x pic.twitter.com/tppGGtRKwm— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) June 5, 2024
Which Are You?
there are three kinds of people:
(1) waaait 😏 why is yord kinda…??!!!! 🔥— Kir Manda | acolyte era (@mandaklorian) June 5, 2024
(2) (too busy cackling at him freaking steaming his robes to notice anything else)
(3) YORD HORDE RISE UP pic.twitter.com/AT18hjvInc
Yord Horde Fan Art
a lil drawing of yord to prove my commitment to #yordhorde pic.twitter.com/0yQWqbbGv6— Conor Brannigan🌹 (@Conchobar2003) June 5, 2024
And the Winner Is... Yord!
Welcome to the 32nd annual YORD HORDE AWARDS where we honor excellency in Yord by selecting the best Yord of the Year. Who will win this year? The nominees are Yord. pic.twitter.com/MXdyWcO6WE— Tommy Stella – MUSTN'T TELL OUT NOW (@tommy_stella) June 5, 2024
More Art
your honor i love them #TheAcolyte #StarWars #yordhorde
this show is gonna do wonders for my star wars brainrot 🤩 pic.twitter.com/zoTIS07yPh— Juli🎗️🫐🦋 tbb acolyte eras (@JuliberryLIVE) June 5, 2024
Great Question
so how does custody of Yord work in the #YordHorde can i have him every over weekend like i NEED this man— brittany 💜🤍 (@PadawansTHR) June 5, 2024
Instant Fav
Yord Fandar has instantly become one of my favorite characters within The High Republic era of Star Wars.
Really captivated me, I can’t wait to see how his character grows and develops throughout the series. #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/VbxfFwnCmj— jacob. (@jtimsuggs) June 5, 2024
Yord "Babygirl" Fandar
sometimes babygirl is a guy named yord pic.twitter.com/VgJMxvyjs5— Braddington (@bradwhipple) June 3, 2024
Smol Yord
Yord Horde #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/RtpsxyucKJ— CT @ Hooked on Chthonics (@kierqe) June 5, 2024
He Is Yordnough
he’s just yord (and he’s enough) #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/izRWqenOFj— Braddington (@bradwhipple) June 5, 2024
Highest Praise Possible
The #YordHorde is not unsurprising because yall love a sassy motherfucker and Yord is definitely is that dude.
Didn't think I would ever see someone give Obi-Wan a run for his money in the sass department lol #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/0z2pbpwSfs— Adrian Ruiz 🔜 Anime Expo (@superruiz93) June 5, 2024
Spread the Word of Yord
YORD HORDE UNITE #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/A1UhfXO0vX— hayden!!🐋 ACOLYTE ERA (@rotsoka) June 4, 2024
In Conclusion
#YordHorde represent! 🟡 pic.twitter.com/MxkctYyItt— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) June 5, 2024
Check out Star Wars: The Acolyte on Disney+, and tag us in your best Yord Horde tweets.