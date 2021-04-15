Disney+ Releases New Star Wars: The Bad Batch Poster

✖

Disney+ has released a new poster for Star Wars: The Bad Batch which you can view below. The Bad Batch is the next series in the acclaimed Star Wars animated line and will serve as a bridge between the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. The new Star Wars: Bad Batch one-sheet has a very Marvel vibe to it, using the stacked totem of characters, with the arch-villain arching over the top of the image, and various teaser scenes of battle and some other Star Wars tech lining the sides. If you haven't met Clone Force 99 before, it's definitely hard to miss them now!

"They get the job done Collision symbol Star Wars: @TheBadBatch, an Original Series, arrives May the 4th on #DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch" --Disney+

Clone Force 99 was introduced in the final season of Clone Wars, as an elite Clone Trooper special forces regiment of mutated clones. Nicknamed "The Bad Batch" because of their genetic irregularities, each member of Clone Force 99 has a special attribute or enhanced ability:

Clone Sergeant "Hunter" - Bad Batch leader who has enhanced senses.

"Crosshair" - Elite sniper with enhanced vision and marksmanship.

"Wrecker" - Brute force powerhouse with enhanced muscular structure.

"Tech" - tech expert with enhanced brainpower and intelligence.

"Echo" - Former Clone Soldier CT-1409 of General Anakin Skywalker's 501st Legion, who was transformed into a cyborg strategist by the Techno Union Separatists. After Skywalker and Captain Rex rescued Echo, he joined The Bad Batch.

The actual plotline details of Star Wars: The Bad Batch have been kept under wraps, but at this point, the major beats of the story are pretty obvious: When Palpatine/Darth Sidious executes Order 66 and The Republic transforms into the Empire, the Bad Batch is one unit of Clones that doesn't fall under Palpatine's brainwashing. Like every other hero of the Clone Wars, the Bad Batch must go on the run when they are targeted by the Empire (specifically Moff Tarkin) as loose ends that must be clipped. The Bad Batch's escape plan gets complicated when they take on a mission to get a young child (who we know is named "Omega") to safety, as well.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch's trailers have revealed just how harrowing Clone Force 99's escape will be, as bounty hunters and assassins like The Mandalorian's Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) come gunning for them, along with the Empire. However, the Bad Batch will also get help from some familiar faces that survived the Clone Wars and Order 66...

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will stream on Disney+ starting on May 4th, beginning with a feature-length premiere episode.