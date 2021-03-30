Star Wars: The Bad Batch To Have 70-Minute Premiere

✖

Today, Lucasfilm and Disney+ released the new Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer and key art. The trailer release also brought the news that The Bad Batch's debut on Star Wars Day will have a 70-minute runtime. That's a heaping helping of new Star Wars for fans to celebrate with on May the Fourth. Star Wars: The Bad Batch is a spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It follows the ragtag band of elite, experimental clones introduced in The Clone Wars' final season. Today's trailer revealed the returns of two other Clone Wars characters and offered a new glimpse at Fennec Shand.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch takes place during the dark times between the end of the Clone Wars and the prequel trilogy and the height of the rebellion in the original trilogy. After the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, these clone troopers must navigate their way through a galaxy experiencing drastic and violent change.

The Bad Batch's members vary genetically from other members of the Clone Army. Each squad member possesses a unique, exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective, especially when they all work together. After the end of the Clone Wars, they become mercenaries struggling to find a new purpose.

When the series was announced, Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, said in a statement, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch debuts on Disney+ on May 4th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

