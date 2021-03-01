Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals New Look at Fennec Shand

✖

Ahead of the new show's Star Wars Day debut, fans can catch a glimpse of Fennec Shand as she appears in Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Wen originated the character in live-action for Disney+'s The Mandalorian. Now she'll voice Fennec in the animated show that takes place decades before Din Djarin hunted Fennec down on Tatooine, in the period between the Clone Wars of the prequel trilogy and the rebellion of the original trilogy. To celebrate today being the first day of Women's History Month, the Star Wars Instagram account shared a story with phone wallpapers featuring fan-favorite female characters from Star Wars' animated history. A new shot of Fennec is part of that collection. Take a look below.

Wen was as excited as any fan to hear that The Bad Batch is getting a Star Wars Day premiere. Fans first spotted Fennec in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch sizzle reel released during Disney's investor presentation in December. Wen was eager to confirm she'd provide the character's voice.

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

"Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!" Wen told StarWars.com. "It's a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I'm thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

The Bad Batch won't be the last time Wen plays Fennec either. She'll reprise the role in live-action when The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett debuts late this year.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite, experimental clones of the Bad Batch, who first appeared in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Empire, these soldiers must navigate their way through a galaxy experiencing drastic and violent change as it continues trying to heal from the Clone Wars. The Bad Batch varies genetically from other Clone troopers, each possessing a unique, exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily capable, especially as a team. In the post-Clone War era, they become mercenaries struggling to find a new purpose.

Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content at Disney+, announcing the show, said, "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series. While the Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Star Wars: The Bad Batch will debut on Disney+ on May 4th.