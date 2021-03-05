Star Wars Gaming Greats Black Series Imperial Rocket Trooper Exclusive Launches Today

Once again, Hasbro has partnered with GameStop on an exclusive Star Wars figure in their Black Series Gaming Greats lineup. This time around it's an Imperial Rocket Trooper from Star Wars: Battlefront II, which launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2017.

The 6-inch figure comes with a blaster accessory. Strangely, none of the promotional pics supplied by Hasbro show off the rocket part of the Imperial Rocket Trooper, so you'll have to make due with the image above. Hopefully there will be more to see here at GameStop when the figure becomes available to pre-order starting today, March 5th, at 10am PST / 1pm EST. The link will be inactive until that time.

In other Black Series news, a 6-inch figure of Wrecker from the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series launched recently, and pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Wrecker is officially described as "The boisterous bruiser of Clone Force 99", aka the muscle of The Bad Batch. The figure includes a helmet, pack, blaster and knife accessories. Wrecker joins previously released Bad Batch Black Series figures of Hunter, Crosshair and an Elite Squad Trooper. The remaining members of The Bad Batch (Tech and Echo) should be arriving soon.

A Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Electronic helmet also launched, and you can pre-order it here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99.

If you're unfamiliar, the official description for Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads: "Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

