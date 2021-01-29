New Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Bad Batch Figures Launch From Hasbro

Earlier today, Hasbro added a ton of figures to their Lucasfilm 50th anniversary Black Series and Vintage Collection Star Wars lineups - including original Kenner deco Ben (Obi Wan) Kenobi, Greedo, and Jawa figures. However, this being the first Fan First Friday of 2021, Hasbro had more Star Wars collectibles to share, like new 3.75-inch The Vintage Collection figures of Darth Maul and Ahsoka Tano from The Clone Wars with their Mandalore looks and a Black Series figure of an Elite Squad Trooper from the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series.

The Darth Maul Vintage Collection figure features the Mandalore crime lord as he appeared in the final episodes of The Clone Wars. The Ahsoka Tano figure is also based on the character as she appeared in the finale, so you can recreate the epic Darth Maul vs Ahsoka Tano battle. Pre-orders for both figures are live here at Entertainment Earth for $12.99 each.

The Elite Squad Trooper is a 6-inch Black Series figure that's based on the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series that's headed to Disney+ at some point in 2021. They are described as "a small group of highly skilled enlisted recruits that are tasked with neutralizing anti-Imperial insurgents throughout the galaxy". Pre-orders are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now.

The Elite Squad Trooper follows Clone Hunter and Crosshair Black Series figures that were released back in November. Additional details about that wave can be found here.

If you're unfamiliar with Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you can check out a trailer here. The synopsis reads:

"The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. It’ll take place after “The Siege of Mandalore” and Hunter, Crosshair, Tech, Wrecker, and Echo will all be back."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.