New Star Wars Black Series Clone Wars Figures: Asajj Ventress, Bad Batch, and More

Today was a busy day for Hasbro with the release of a big Spider-Man Stilt-Man Build-A-Figure wave and new figures in the Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection lines. Obviously, you're here about Star Wars, so let's break it down.

The Star Wars lineup includes figures of Count Dooku's assassin Asajj Ventress and Bad Batch clone commando squad members Hunter and Crosshair from The Clone Wars animated series. Randomly enough, a figure of the bounty hunter Zutton from A New Hope was also released in The Vintage Collection. Zutton earned the nickname "Snaggletooth" at the Mos Eisley Cantina for obvious reasons.

Pre-order links and accessory details for each of the new Star Wars The Black Series and Vintage Collection figures can be found below.

Star Wars Black Series Asajj Ventress 6-Inch Action Figure - Order at Entertainment Earth ($20.99): Includes two lightsabers.

Star Wars The Black Series Clone Hunter 6-Inch Action Figure - Order at Entertainment Earth ($20.99): Includes helmet, knife, blaster, and backpack.

Star Wars The Black Series Bad Batch Crosshair 6-Inch Figure - Order at Entertainment Earth ($20.99): Includes helmet, blaster, backpack, and sniper rifle.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Zutton Action Figure - Order at Entertainment Earth ($13.99): Includes a blaster.

On a related note, Hasbro has been releasing tons of new figures in The Black Series and Vintage Collections in support of the second season of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Known as "Mando Mondays", new merch drops will occur each week through December 21st, and you'll find details on each new The Black Series and Vintage Collection wave via our Mando Mondays master list.

