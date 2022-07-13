Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Earns 4 Emmy Nominations

Earlier today, the Television Academy announced their 2022 Emmy Award nominations, and it included some surprises. Marvel Studios received a whopping 19 nominations for Loki, What If?…, Hawkeye and Moon Knight. Another surprise nomination came in the form of The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett. The Television Academy deemed the series worth of four nominations that include Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes, and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The most recent Star Wars series to hit the Disney+ streaming service is Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series marks the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Total Film it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told the magazine, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the Obi-Wan Kenobi actor added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

