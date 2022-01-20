Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 Features Set Mistake

Last week’s episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a number of exciting debuts as well as callbacks to various corners of the galaxy far, far away, though one scene towards the end of the episode also reminded viewers that the series isn’t without its flaws. One sequence sees a speeder-riding cyborg rounding a corner, with this shot offering a brief glimpse behind the magic of the series, as viewers see an angle of the Mos Espa set that shows the wooden infrastructure of the location. Given the way the scene unfolds, the audience’s eyes follow the cyborg, making it easy to see how such an oversight could have gone unnoticed. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

As of this writing, the scene can still be witnessed with the error, which occurs around the 33-minute mark. You can check out the shot in the image below.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be the first time a Star Wars series made waves due to an accidental oversight.

In Season 2, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian, an action sequence saw Din Djarin, Greef Karga, and Cara Dune all infiltrating an Imperial base. While most fans had their eyes on the intense gunfight unfolding in the location, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that one shot featured a crewmember in the background, as their jeans and t-shirt made it clear they didn’t belong in the galaxy far, far away. So much attention was paid to the crew member on social media, Disney would go on to digitally erase the figure from the scene, despite screenshots of the gaffe continuing to circle the Internet.

Neither The Book of Boba Fett‘s set error nor The Mandalorian‘s “Jeans Guy,” however, have earned as much attention and teasing as the mistake that audiences spotted in Season 8, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

During a celebration scene in the episode, tables were covered in a variety of food and drink, though some viewers happened to spot the fact that a modern-day coffee cup was mixed in with the items, with such a container surely nowhere to be found in Westeros. Earning the error even more attention was the members of the cast and crew all blaming various people for how the cup got there in the first place, with HBO going on to digitally erase the cup after it drew so much attention.

It’s unknown when, or if, Disney+ will address the set mistake in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

Did you spot the faux pas? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!