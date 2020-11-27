Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Infamous Jeans Guy Has Been Removed

✖

Last week's episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ brought with it a rip-roaring adventure episode, perhaps a gigantic connection between it and the plot of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and even a blooper on par (or perhaps bigger) than Game of Thrones' coffee cup fiasco. As Din Djarrin, Greef Carga, Cara Dune, and Mythrol round a corner and draw their weapons against some imperials, none other than a regular looking dude in jeans and a T-shirt can be seen standing in the background. This quickly caught fire online, spawning cosplay and fanart, but we can confirm that as of today jeans guy is no more.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have removed the blooper before the new episode of the series arrives tomorrow, but have seemingly not acted on it as quickly as HBO did when the coffee cup was discovered in an episode of season eight. As you can see in the image below, Jeans Guy's original appearance is on the left and the current state of "Chapter 12: The Seige" without Jeans Guy can be seen on the right. Though he'll be gone from future viewings, fans will no doubt let the legend of his appearance live on for the rest of Star Wars (just wait for the next in-person Celebration where many a jeans guy will no doubt be present).

(Photo: LUCASFILM/DISNEY+)

This isn't the first time a blooper like this has happened on The Mandalorian however. During the "Sanctuary" episode in Season 1, a boom mic can be seen dipping into the shot when Mando is talking with Omera. It's interesting that both that goofs took place in the fourth episode of their respective seasons. As is the case with Jeans Guy, that boom mic has also been removed.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode of The Mandalorian which will seemingly feature the live-action debut of the fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Name checked already in an earlier episode, a rumor arrived online this week that the title for the episode is "The Jedi," seemingly confirming we'll see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) come in contact with the likes of Tano for the first time. We can only hope when they meet that Jon Favreau is not seen in the background smiling.

New episodes of Season 2 of The Mandalorian debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+

