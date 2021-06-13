Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke Reveals Who She Thinks Left the Infamous Coffee Cup

✖

The Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery is one that will seemingly never die and now, nearly two years after the infamous moment in the final season of the HBO series, Emilia Clarke is sharing who she thinks left the stray cup of coffee spotted by fans in the episode "The Last of the Starks". In an episode of theSkimm's Texting With (via Entertainment Weekly), Clarke was asked what her morning drink of choice is and she said it's not Starbucks and then brought up the coffee cup situation.

"It's not Starbucks, spoiler," Clarke said. "I'm going to say it again for the record: was not mine. Looking at you Dan Weiss."

Weiss was an executive producer of Game of Thrones alongside David Benioff, but he has also never taken credit for the beverage either, with Benioff revealing in the book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon by James Hibberd that they thought they were being pranked when they learned about the cup.

"I couldn’t believe it," Benioff says. "When we got the email about it the next day, I honestly thought someone was pranking us, because there had been things before where people were like, 'Oh, look at that plane in the background!' and somebody had Photoshopped it in. I thought, 'There’s no way there’s a coffee cup in there.' Then when I saw it on the TV I was like, 'How did I not see that?'”

As for Clarke, while she points the finger at Weiss now, she previously blamed Varys actor Conleth Hill.

"Here's the truth," Clarke revealed to Jimmy Fallon. "We had like a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I've got to tell you something. I've got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine!' It was his! It was Conleth's coffee cup. He said so."

She went on to explain why Hill was in no rush to come forward. "He's like, 'I think so, I'm sorry darling, I didn't want to say anything because it seemed [like] the heat was very much on you,'" she says. "And I was like, 'What?!'"

Do you think the Game of Thrones coffee cup mystery will ever truly be settled? Let us know in the comments.