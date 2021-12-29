Disney+ Releases Being Boba Fett Featurette for The Book of Boba Fett

With Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett having finally premiered on Disney+, Disney and Lucasfilm have celebrated by releasing a featurette that sheds more light on the figure’s return, specifically highlighting the impressive work actor Temuera Morrison has been doing as the character. Morrison, however, plays things a bit more humbly, noting that he is only one part of bringing the ambitious series to life, even though he stars in the title role. The new featurette also offers a few glimpses behind the scenes of some exciting sequences from the series. Check out the featurette below and watch new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

Join filmmakers Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and star Temuera Morrison, as they take a look at the Boba Fett character and what Morrison brings to the role of the mysterious bounty hunter in the new featurette, “Being Boba Fett.” Boba Fett’s return is the subject of the original series from Lucasfilm, The Book of Boba Fett, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Morrison debuted in the Star Wars saga with Star Wars: Attack of the Clones back in 2002, starring as deadly bounty hunter Jango Fett. That film also saw the introduction of a young Boba, played by Daniel Logan, confirming that the character was a clone of his father. Additionally, that film established that the entire clone army was comprised of Jango clones, understandably all taking Morrison’s likeness in subsequent movies and animated series that focused on the characters.

When it was decided by the Lucasfilm team that Fett would make a return for The Mandalorian, it marked Morrison’s official return to the series, as well as Fett’s first live-action return since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.

Are you enjoying the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!