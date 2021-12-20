Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett First Official Clip Debuts

With just over a week to go until Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debuts on Disney+, the first official clip from the series has been released, which you can check out by heading over to People. What could potentially frustrate or relieve Star Wars fans is the fact that almost all of the dialogue from the scene has been used in previously released trailers and TV spots, so we don’t have to worry about this clip spoiling any major reveals from the series. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

Fans got their first tease of this spin-off series in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian with a scene that saw Boba Fett and Fennec Shand arriving at Jabba’s Palace to take the former crimelord’s throne. It’s unclear if this clip takes place immediately after that scene, though it does seem to at least shortly follow that sequence, as this clip sees the two bounty hunters discussing the best way to take control of the galaxy far, far away’s criminal underworld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Whatever adventures Lucasfilm has in store for audiences with The Book of Boba Fett, it’s sure to deliver plenty of surprises, as all of the trailers and TV spots are confirmed to have only featured elements from the first half of the first episode of the series.

“We can’t use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away,” director Robert Rodriguez shared with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, with the outlet also pointing out that “the producers have only revealed footage from the seven-episode season’s opening minutes.”

Given the anticipation fans have had about this project, as it will fill in the gaps of the years since Fett seemingly died in the stomach of a sarlacc back in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Rodriguez promised there will be plenty of exciting surprises to reveal over the course of the seven-episode adventure.

“Things turn up you don’t expect, you see things we couldn’t believe we got to do,” the filmmaker confirmed. “Every episode has big surprises.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!