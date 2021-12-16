Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Trailers Have Only Used Footage From First Half of Series Premiere

In this day and age where studios release a variety of teasers, trailers, TV spots, posters, and photos for upcoming projects, some fans can grow wary of how many promotional materials they want to watch as to avoid spoilers, though director on Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Robert Rodriguez has given fans some relieving news, as he confirmed that audiences have only seen footage from the first half of the series premiere of the new spinoff. Given the excitement for this new series and how much these promos have built anticipation, knowing that there will still be countless surprises that will be even more significant than these trailers is sure to make viewers even more impatient for the series premiere. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

“We can’t use the second half of the first episode because it gives so much away,” Rodriguez shared with The Hollywood Reporter, with the outlet also pointing out that “the producers have only revealed footage from the seven-episode season’s opening minutes.”

This might not come as an entire surprise to audiences, as the first season premiere of The Mandalorian saw the debut of “Baby Yoda,” a character no one knew existed, while the Season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian featured our first glimpse at Boba Fett following his seeming demise in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

In addition to confirming how little has been spoiled about the new series, Rodriguez dropped some major hints that audiences are going to be witnessing a number of shocking reveals over the course of seven episodes.

“Things turn up you don’t expect, you see things we couldn’t believe we got to do,” the filmmaker revealed. “Every episode has big surprises.”

Part of what has made The Mandalorian so exciting for audiences is that it takes place at a unique point in the franchise’s history, with co-creator Dave Filoni also noting how Boba Fett will allow the series to find the right balance between new characters and legacy figures.

“Boba gives us a direct connection to the Star Wars saga since he was involved in that story,” Filoni admitted. “This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of The Mandalorian was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don’t know a lot about.”

