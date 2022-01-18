Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Newcomer Sophie Thatcher Teases “More Stuff” for Their Character

Other than central figures like Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, it’s not entirely clear which characters in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett could have recurring roles, but actor Sophie Thatcher recently teased that we haven’t seen the last of her speeder-riding cyborg, though she kept a tight lid on addressing exactly what we could expect from the character. Given that both seasons of The Mandalorian would see supporting figures largely be featured in one episode, only to return for momentous occasions, leads us to believe that Thatcher’s involvement surely wouldn’t end at her one appearance, despite not becoming a key figure of the ensemble. New episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett debut every Wednesday on Disney+.

“Most of it was on the backlot. I have something else in the volume, but I also don’t know how much I can say. You can assume my character might be in more stuff,” Thatcher shared with The Hollywood Reporter when asked about her production experience. “I don’t disappear. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that.”

The episode saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) enlist the help of a squad of cyborgs, with their colorful speeders instantly inspiring reactions among audiences. While some audiences have been watching Thatcher’s exploits on Showtime’s Yellowjackets, it was many viewers’ first introduction to the performer.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of the Star Wars family because it brings in some of the most insanely talented people. Aesthetically, it’s so cool, too,” the performer pointed out. “The costumes that they gave me had so much detail, and I’ve never worked on anything like that before. There’s obviously a lot of pressure going into something with the biggest fanbase of all time. So I had to delete Twitter and Reddit because I didn’t want to look at anything. It’s inevitable that people are going to say what they want, but I’m really happy with how it turned out. I play a really cool character. I’ve been getting funny comments as people say I look like Julian Casablancas, Nina Hagen or Joan Jett. Basically, they say I look like anyone with a mullet, which is funny.”

